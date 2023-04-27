RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $4.36 on Thursday, hitting $204.70. 699,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

