RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 46,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 33,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

