Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTIW. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTIW stock remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. 14,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,685. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

