Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 1,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,509 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Commercial Estate segment is involved in construction, non-residential, and multi-family.

