Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $29.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

REYN opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

