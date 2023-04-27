Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 589 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $44,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $275.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

