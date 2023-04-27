Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $40.09 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $40,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $311.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

