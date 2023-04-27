Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $36.67 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $36,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON opened at $327.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.71. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $334.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

