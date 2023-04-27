Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 8.5%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.18 and last traded at $153.95. Approximately 138,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 550,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Repligen Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.94. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

