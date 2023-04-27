Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RF opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Barclays decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

