Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock Price Down 4%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.08. 5,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 13,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. It operates through the Real Estate Services segment and the Healthcare Services segment. The company was founded by David A.

