Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.46

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $13.39. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 317,181 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.56% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $290.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

