Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.46

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $13.39. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 317,181 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.56% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $290.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

