Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

