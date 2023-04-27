Raymond James Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$7.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

