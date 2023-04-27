Rakon (RKN) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $48.09 million and $47,988.46 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rakon has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration."

