Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 0.1 %

XM opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43.

