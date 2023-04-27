Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 14 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Get Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.64% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Company Profile

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US-listed value stocks that are selected with the aid of artificial intelligence. NVQ was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by QRAFT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.