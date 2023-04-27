Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By Barrington Research

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stride Price Performance

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Stride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stride by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Stride by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Featured Articles

