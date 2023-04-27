Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

NYSE PHM opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.