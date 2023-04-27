Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 940,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,978. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

