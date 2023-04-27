ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading Down 7.8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. 1,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

