PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Raised to $34.00 at Loop Capital

PROG (NYSE:PRGGet Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

PRG stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PROG has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

PROG (NYSE:PRGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

