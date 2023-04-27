Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.32

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.32 and last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 7617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 294,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,873,000 after buying an additional 248,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,921,000 after buying an additional 197,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 104,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

