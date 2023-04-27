PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $165.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $137.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

