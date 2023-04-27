Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Stock Price Up 84.6%

Shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) rose 84.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.22 and last traded at C$9.22. Approximately 2,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.05.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

