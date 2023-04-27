Power Americas Resource Group (OTC:PARG) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. (OTC:PARG – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Power Americas Resource Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Americas Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Americas Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.