Power Americas Resource Group (OTC:PARG) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. (OTC:PARG – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Power Americas Resource Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28.
