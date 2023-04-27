Polymath Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $892,063.02 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $180.56 million and $892,063.02 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00304400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011855 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19145122 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,055,967.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.