PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Down 6.3%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 19,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 69,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.
PolarityTE Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.
Institutional Trading of PolarityTE
PolarityTE Company Profile
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolarityTE (PTE)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.