PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Down 6.3%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 19,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 69,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

