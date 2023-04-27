Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $3,922,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

