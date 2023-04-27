Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.22. 2,106,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,147. The company has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

