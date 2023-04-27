Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.19 on Thursday, reaching $372.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

