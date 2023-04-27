Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,718 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,222. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.77. The firm has a market cap of $279.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

