Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Picton Property Income Stock Performance
LON:PCTN opened at GBX 75.15 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.53 million, a P/E ratio of 506.67 and a beta of 0.40. Picton Property Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.60 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.
Picton Property Income Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.