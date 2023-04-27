Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PCTN opened at GBX 75.15 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.53 million, a P/E ratio of 506.67 and a beta of 0.40. Picton Property Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.60 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

