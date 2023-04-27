PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 378.0% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ISD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 62,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,181. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

