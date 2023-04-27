Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.551 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 401.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,003,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,064 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,957,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,134 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $11,529,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

