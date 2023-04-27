Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.551 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 401.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,003,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,064 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,957,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,134 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $11,529,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

