Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Posts Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.05%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

