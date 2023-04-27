PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 145,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 145,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of PaySign from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

PaySign Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $179.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Insider Transactions at PaySign

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PaySign

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

