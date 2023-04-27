Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Earnings Results

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Pathward Financial updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-$5.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

