Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $21.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $11.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.30. 1,018,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,644. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.82. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,173.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

