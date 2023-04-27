Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $17.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Owens & Minor Stock Performance
Shares of OMI opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $39.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $123,000.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.
