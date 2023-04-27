Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.