OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $147,915.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,214.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $147,915.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,214.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,623 shares of company stock worth $1,100,848. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,632.21 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

