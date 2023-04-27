Oppenheimer Weighs in on Hubbell Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hubbell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Hubbell’s current full-year earnings is $13.25 per share.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.00. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $265.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.