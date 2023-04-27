Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock traded up $7.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $373.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.74.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

