Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.42.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $305.52 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.