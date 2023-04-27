Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.42.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 10.0 %
NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $305.52 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
