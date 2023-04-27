NXM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,433.66 or 1.00016797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002248 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.