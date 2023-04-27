NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.13

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.13 and traded as high as $76.49. NVE shares last traded at $72.27, with a volume of 54,797 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $365.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16.

Insider Transactions at NVE

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 56.80% and a return on equity of 28.64%.

In other NVE news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Further Reading

