Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JRS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 40,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,906. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

