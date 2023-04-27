NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 126.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NRG opened at $33.40 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 989,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 461,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 644,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

