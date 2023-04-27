Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.86. 1,432,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.00 and its 200-day moving average is $231.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $269.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.13.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

